Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.37% of Intel worth $4,645,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 16,336,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,326,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

