Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,193 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

INTC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

