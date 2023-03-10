Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $780.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

