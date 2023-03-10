Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$23.66. Interfor shares last traded at C$24.67, with a volume of 232,561 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.04.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 1.6216596 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

