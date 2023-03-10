Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 568,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 604,621 shares.The stock last traded at $67.04 and had previously closed at $69.06.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.