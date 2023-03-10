Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 9700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Invesque Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96. The stock has a market cap of C$45.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

