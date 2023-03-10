Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 660,367 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 425,904 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,246,000. American Trust grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,431,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,919,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,802,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $82.86.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

