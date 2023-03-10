Invitoken (INVI) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00007942 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $63,401.63 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.