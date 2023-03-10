IOTA Trading Down 15.3% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $525.70 million and $13.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012537 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000142 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
