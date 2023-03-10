iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) is Nvwm LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN makes up approximately 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.44% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 41.6% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 34,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.