iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura cut their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.19 on Monday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,032,950,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

