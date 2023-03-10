iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 6.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.54 and last traded at $107.57. 168,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 340,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $248,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

