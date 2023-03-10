Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $5,564,979 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

