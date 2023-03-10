iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. 818,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

