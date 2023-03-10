iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,821. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

