iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.15. Approximately 3,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

