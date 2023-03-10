iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,127 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

