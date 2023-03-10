iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.65

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.65 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 525019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.