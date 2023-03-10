iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 538.1% in February

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ENZL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

