iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,572 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

