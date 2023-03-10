iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 469.5% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 95,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $106.28. 394,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

