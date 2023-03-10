iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. The stock had a trading volume of 238,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,402. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

