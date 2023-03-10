iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.00

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.00 and traded as low as C$30.79. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.87, with a volume of 2,071,858 shares.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.22.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

