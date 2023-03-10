J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.43

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.43 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.35). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 581.50 ($6.99), with a volume of 501,479 shares trading hands.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The firm has a market cap of £746.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,923.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,288,119.29). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

