J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.43

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.43 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.35). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 581.50 ($6.99), with a volume of 501,479 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £746.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3,923.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.21.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,288,119.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844 in the last three months. 28.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

