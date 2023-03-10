Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $40.89 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

