Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $24.37 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,168 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

