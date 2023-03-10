Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,904,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,904,893 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

