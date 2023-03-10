Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,495 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.