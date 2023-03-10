Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

