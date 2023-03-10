Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.
- On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.
Hershey Stock Performance
HSY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
