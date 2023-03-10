JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.53) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday.

JCDecaux Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of DEC traded down €3.85 ($4.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.93 ($20.14). 719,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.91 and a 200-day moving average of €16.86.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

