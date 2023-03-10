John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 38,023 shares.The stock last traded at $31.88 and had previously closed at $32.45.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
