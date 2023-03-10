John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 38,023 shares.The stock last traded at $31.88 and had previously closed at $32.45.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

