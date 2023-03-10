Jonathan Davis Sells 13,401 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 46 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 46 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis acquired 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($180.30).

Rotork Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 316.40 ($3.80) on Friday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.10. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,876.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

