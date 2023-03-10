JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underweight

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

DocuSign stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

