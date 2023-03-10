JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.30). Approximately 69,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 133,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.21. The company has a market cap of £670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -262.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -421.69%.

In other JPMorgan European Discovery Trust news, insider Ashok Gupta bought 12,000 shares of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,028.86). In other news, insider Nicholas Smith bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £19,448 ($23,386.24). Also, insider Ashok Gupta bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,028.86). 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

