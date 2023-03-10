JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.56). Approximately 471,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 540,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.59).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,887.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.39.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,298.93). In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,298.93). Also, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,305.56). Company insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

