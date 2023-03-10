Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,111. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

