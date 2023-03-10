Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,654,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,346,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

