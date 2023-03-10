Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total transaction of $19,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,864.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $18,178.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

