Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $178.88 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00428946 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,784.28 or 0.28993946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,185,061,948 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,174,374,560.07369 with 17,174,375,053.956593 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00951188 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,353,563.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.