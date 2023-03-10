Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $12.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.