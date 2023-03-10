Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.51

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and traded as high as $61.52. Kering shares last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 173,294 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.29.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kering Cuts Dividend

About Kering

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.