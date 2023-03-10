Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

KROS stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 591,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 109.1% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

