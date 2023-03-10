KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

