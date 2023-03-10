Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,052.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 820,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 474,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,470. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

