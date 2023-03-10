Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

