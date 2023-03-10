Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 240 ($2.89).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.30).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

LON KGF opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.18, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.61. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.40 ($3.59).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

