Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Anne C. Kronenberg Sells 930 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:KNSL traded down $13.50 on Friday, hitting $294.19. The stock had a trading volume of 187,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.08 and its 200 day moving average is $285.05. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

