Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $90.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

KEX stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. Kirby has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, Director Rocky Dewbre acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

