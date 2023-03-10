Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 13th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 106,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,617. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

